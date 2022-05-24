CeeDee Lamb sued by trading card company

Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb is being sued by a trading card company.

According to a lawsuit that was obtained by Mike Fisher of Cowboys Country, trading card company Leaf Trading Cards is suing Lamb for an alleged breach of contract. The firm claims the wide receiver failed to honor a written agreement to autograph cards, which led to orders being left unfulfilled.

Leaf CEO Brian Gray issued a statement on Twitter after the lawsuit was filed.

As we shared last week, Leaf has filed the first ever lawsuit against an athlete in order to compel the completion of an autograph contract so customers holding redemptions are not forced to take replacements.

We hate doing this, but customers need defending here. — Brian Gray (@leafceo) May 23, 2022

Lamb appears to have signed some of the cards, but Leaf claims he did not fulfill his obligations. The company is seeking damages and attorney fees.

Lamb is in his third year with the Cowboys. He is expected to be their clear No. 1 wide receiver after they traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. Lamb had 79 catches for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns last season.