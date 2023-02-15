Teammate reveals crazy superstition Patrick Mahomes has

Patrick Mahomes has accomplished more in his first six NFL seasons than almost all other quarterbacks will in their careers, and apparently he believes a certain pair of underwear has played a big role in his success.

Former Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne, who retired after the Super Bowl, shared some funny information about Mahomes during an appearance on the latest episode of “The Adam Schefter Podcast.” Henne noted how Mahomes comes from a baseball background and is superstitious. One of Mahomes’ superstitions, according to Henne, is that he has to wear the same pair of underwear during every game.

“He has to have a certain thing each and every day when he comes in,” Henne said. “He does his work. His notes are written out a certain way. Same pair of underwear on game day, which probably not a lot of people know. He’s been wearing it since I’ve been (on the team). … Sunday, it’s the same pair.

Henne joined the Chiefs in 2018, which was just one year after the team drafted Mahomes. That means he never saw Mahomes wear a different pair of underwear during a game across a five-year span.

The big question, of course, is whether Mahomes washes his lucky underwear. Henne didn’t specify, and we are probably better off not knowing.

Mahomes felt the need to change one of his superstitions leading up to Super Bowl LVII, and he still led the Chiefs to a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Perhaps he will take the risk and try a new pair of underwear next season.