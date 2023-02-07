Patrick Mahomes reveals his 1 superstition ahead of Super Bowl

Though he is not quite bringing out the four-leaf clover or rubbing Andy Reid’s mustache for good luck, Patrick Mahomes is still being a little superstitious ahead of this year’s Super Bowl.

At Super Bowl Media Day this week, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes revealed that he is changing up his usual routine out of a bit of superstition. Namely, Mahomes told reporters that he is skipping out on listening to rapper Meek Mill in the lead-up to the big game.

“I used to listen to [Mill’s album] ‘Dreams and Nightmares,’ but I don’t know if I can listen to that this week,” said Mahomes. “I’m gonna have to find some new music. I’m a big Meek Mill fan. But I have to throw that music down for at least this week.”

Mill is a popular rap artist who has sold millions of albums. But with the Chiefs facing the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, Mahomes can’t be having any of Mill right now since Mill is a proud Philadelphia native. Mill has also become a cult hero of sorts when it comes to sports in the city.

Mahomes, going for his second career Super Bowl title, can’t afford to take any chances. He has plenty (usual and unusual) riding on Sunday’s contest.