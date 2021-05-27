Chad Johnson says he will only have 1 boxing fight

Chad Johnson is part of the fight card featuring Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. He will be taking on Brian Maxwell in an exhibition fight, which will be Johnson’s first actual boxing fight. But don’t expect to see Johnson in the ring again.

Johnson spoke on Wednesday about the fight and said that this fight event is a one-time thing.

“This is a one-time thing,” said Johnson. “I’ve done some crazy things in life, and this is one to add and scratch off the bucket list. I’m coming in there to have fun and entertain.”

Johnson played in the NFL from 2001-2011 and made six Pro Bowls. He was known for his publicity stunts, which ranged from touchdown dances to exhibition races against animals, and even changing his last name.

Taking on a one-time boxing match for publicity fits right into his character. And unlike Logan and Jake Paul, Johnson does not seem like he wants to try making a career of exhibition fighting.