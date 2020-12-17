Chad Johnson leaves massive tip on dinner bill

Chad Johnson has become known for leaving huge tips, and he was at it again on Wednesday night.

The NFL player formerly known as “Ochocinco” shared on Twitter that he was headed to his favorite Cuban spot for dinner. He said they were close to closing time, so he was planning to tip them $100 for every minute after closing time he kept them.

Headed to my Cuban spot for dinner, I’m being somewhat of an inconvenience for the kitchen & staff being that they close at 10pm but i will be sure to bless l my server $100 for every minute after 10pm for the trouble — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 17, 2020

Johnson ended up leaving a $1,300 tip. He shared a verse from Proverbs 11:25, which says “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”

What a great gesture. And this tip was for more than double his last huge one.

Johnson is now 42 and hasn’t played in the NFL since 2011. He is estimated to have made just under $49 million during his playing career and has enough money left to generously share some with others.