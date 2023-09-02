Infamous quarterback becomes highest-paid player in CFL

Quarterback Chad Kelly may not have had a lengthy NFL career, but the 29-year-old is still very much thriving while playing football.

The nephew of former Buffalo Bills great Jim Kelly has been lighting up the CFL this year as the starting QB for the Toronto Argonauts. Kelly has performed so well that the Argonauts have rewarded him with a 3-year, $1.865 million contract.

The former Broncos QB will earn $615,000 in 2024 then $625,000 in 2025 and 2026. The annual salary would make him the highest-paid player in the CFL over that span, according to 3DownNation’s Justin Dunk.

Kelly has thrown for 2,377 yards with 16 touchdowns and 7 interceptions across 9 games so far this season. His 69.9% completion percentage also ranks second among all qualified CFL QBs.

Kelly’s success on the field isn’t all that surprising given that his talent has never been in question. It’s his off-field issues that have hampered his football career ever since his college days.

Kelly was infamously dismissed from Clemson for a myriad of reasons, one being his fender-bender incident with a former beauty queen.

The former NFL draft Mr. Irrelevant was also kept off the invite list for the 2017 draft combine specifically due to his several off-field issues. Even after he made the NFL, Kelly was still getting in trouble.

Kelly has yet to give up on his NFL dreams, but his new contract extension does offer him incentive to stay in the CFL. Kelly would receive a $250,000 signing bonus in 2024 if he does not sign on with an NFL team during the CFL’s December-to-February window.

