Chad Kelly to throw for scouts at Ole Miss Pro Day

Chad Kelly is still looking to prove he is worthy of being given a shot in the NFL, and it sounds like he will be turning back the clock four years to show teams what he is capable of.

Kelly is planning to throw in front of scouts at Ole Miss Pro Day on Thursday, according to David Johnson of 247 Sports. He will throw passes to former Rebels wide receivers Damarkus Lodge and Damore’ea Stringfellow, who were also recently released by NFL teams.

Kelly was drafted in the seventh round by the Denver Broncos back in 2017. He spent less than two seasons with the team and was released following an arrest for a trespassing incident.

Kelly then wound up with the Indianapolis Colts in 2019. He spent some time on the practice squad and active roster before being released last September.

Though he was once a highly-rated quarterback prospect, Kelly has botched his NFL career to this point. He was a star at Ole Miss and threw for 6,800 yards and 50 touchdowns in two seasons as a starter, but that was the last time Kelly sustained success at a competitive level.