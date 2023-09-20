Raiders make decision on Chandler Jones after social media outbursts

The Las Vegas Raiders have made a decision on the status of veteran pass rusher Chandler Jones after a tumultuous start to the season.

The Raiders are placing Jones on the non-football illness list for a personal issue, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Raiders are standing behind Jones and are open to bringing him back if circumstances allow.

Sources: #Raiders pass-rusher Chandler Jones has been placed on the non-football illness list as he deals with a personal issue. The team has stood behind him and no one has ruled out a return if his situation improves. pic.twitter.com/eWac9C8ane — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2023

Jones abruptly blasted the Raiders on social media just before the start of the regular season and essentially tried to blackmail the team into letting him play. The Raiders did not blink and held him out of each of the first two games.

The 33-year-old veteran joined the Raiders last year and collected 4.5 sacks for the team in 2022, a significant drop in production from his peak. The team was hoping the four-time Pro Bowler would rediscover his form this year.