Chargers coach Anthony Lynn says team has interest in Colin Kaepernick

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said earlier this week that he would support a team signing Colin Kaepernick, and the Los Angeles Chargers are the first to express interest in the free agent quarterback publicly.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn was asked about Kaepernick on Wednesday, and he said the 32-year-old is “on the workout list” for the team. Lynn added that he is pleased with the three quarterbacks the Chargers currently have on their roster, but he said Kaepernick’s style of play fits LA’s system.

Anthony Lynn says he’s happy with his three QB, but doesn’t rule out a Colin Kaepernick workout. “Colin defintely fits the style of quarterback for the system we’re going to be running." “You can never have too many people waiting on the runway." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) June 17, 2020

The Chargers used the No. 6 overall pick in the draft on former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, though they are said to be in no rush to play him. They also have Tyrod Taylor, who is expected to enter Week 1 as the team’s starter.

It seems unlikely that the Chargers will sign Kaepernick given what Lynn said about passing on Cam Newton, but it would not be a surprise if they invite him for a workout.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with San Francisco after that season after being told by the 49ers they were planning to cut him anyway. He had some interest from teams, but he did not sign a contract and ended up suing the league for alleged collusion. That lawsuit was settled in February 2019.

Kaepernick passed for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 59.2 percent of his passes in 11 games in 2016. He helped the Niners to the Super Bowl in the 2012 season.