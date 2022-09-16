Chargers coach shares update on Justin Herbert’s injury status

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley shared an update on the status of quarterback Justin Herbert after Thursday night’s 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Herbert missed a play late in the fourth quarter after taking a shot to the ribs from Mike Danna.

Please no man. Don’t take Justin Herbert from us pic.twitter.com/GMcyYG7Zpo — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 16, 2022

Herbert came back into the game quickly, though the Chargers punted on that possession. Herbert remained in the game thereafter and played through pain. He was able to lead a touchdown drive to make it a 3-point game with just over a minute left. He even made this great throw on 4th-and-1 despite his pain.

This throw by Justin Herbert makes no sense if you're watching this game and know what's going on right now. pic.twitter.com/7x8PMRYKxb — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 16, 2022

Herbert did not speak with the media after the game, and the Chargers only said he had a rib injury.

Staley’s update about Herbert’s status was encouraging. He said the Chargers quarterback was “OK” and that the injury was not expected to be an issue moving forward.

Brandon Staley said Justin Herbert is “OK” and doesn’t expect his injury to be an issue going forward. Said he’s dealing with something in his abdomen, possibly ribs. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) September 16, 2022

That’s what Chargers fans needed to hear.

Herbert had his second consecutive 3-touchdown game, though this one did not result in a win. He does have a new injury condition though that he will have to manage for the future.