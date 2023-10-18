Did Chargers fan who went viral get exposed?

A Los Angeles Chargers fan who went viral for her intense cheering during the team’s “Monday Night Football” game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. in Week 6 has seemingly been exposed.

Merrianne Do was shown by ESPN multiple times and went viral for her passionate expressions during the Chargers’ 20-17 defeat. Her intensity was so strong that many fans thought she was planted by the NFL and paid to look that excited.

Yo #Chargers fans aren’t real… this is a paid actor or AI… you can’t convince me otherwise 😬 pic.twitter.com/OyJE2RD2jI — Air Raid | Buffalo (@TheBillsGuys) October 17, 2023

Alas, that’s not the case.

Do conducted some interviews on Tuesday and assured people that she and her husband are genuine Chargers fans. She says they have season tickets and that’s just how intense she is for their games.

Some people also thought they had exposed Do for also being a Vikings fan.

Wellll this is awkward 🤔 pic.twitter.com/fjl9GdMJRI — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 17, 2023

Do responded to the accusation that she had betrayed the Chargers by admitting she is a dual-fan.

“I grew up in Minnesota before moving to California almost 20 years ago,” Do told TMZ Sports. “I don’t think you have to be a single-team fan. I love my Chargers and I’m not gonna deny my Vikings. At the end of the day, yes, I’ve been a Vikings fan, I’ve been through that journey as a Vikings fan and still am, but I’m here in LA for the past 20 years.”

What do you think, is there anything wrong with her being a fan of both teams?