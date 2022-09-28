Chargers provide big Joey Bosa injury update

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without Joey Bosa for some time, the team announced Wednesday. However, the good news is that Bosa’s injury is not necessarily season-ending.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley revealed that Bosa is undergoing surgery on his torn groin and will be placed on injured reserve. However, the expectation is that Bosa will be able to return before the end of the season.

Joey Bosa is having surgery on his torn groin and is going to be placed on IR, per Brandon Staley. Expectation is that Bosa will return this season. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) September 28, 2022

Bosa’s placement on injured reserve means he will be out at least four weeks, but the actual timetable is probably a decent bit longer than that. The 27-year-old suffered the injury Sunday while facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chargers have been hard hit by injuries so far in 2022, with Bosa’s the most notable. The four-time Pro Bowler had 10.5 sacks last season and had tallied 1.5 this year before suffering the injury.