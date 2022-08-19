Star Chargers WR shares interesting comment about Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers are in good hands with Justin Herbert at quarterback. It’s not just his talent and skill that will make the team feel comfortable, but also his work ethic.

On Thursday, 5-time Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen talked about just how good Herbert’s work ethic is.

Keenan Allen on Justin Herbert: "You see him. He stays like an hour and a half after practice just throwing balls. It's crazy." He laughed. When asked why he laughed, Allen said with a smile: "Philip never stayed after practice to throw the ball." — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) August 18, 2022

“You see him. He stays like an hour and a half after practice just throwing balls. It’s crazy,” Allen said of Herbert.

Allen has been with the Chargers since 2013 and spent the first seven seasons of his career with 8-time Pro Bowler Philip Rivers. Allen compared his two quarterbacks and said that Rivers never stayed after practice like that to throw. Allen has been complimentary of Rivers throughout his career, so this wasn’t a shot at Rivers, but a point about how hard-working Herbert is.

Rivers already had nine years of NFL experience and was an established franchise quarterback by the time Allen was drafted. He had his routine down and knew what he needed to do to prepare and improve. Plus, he had a very large family at home.

This quote from Allen should provide more comfort to the Chargers to know they are in very good hands. Herbert has passed for 69 touchdowns and just 25 interceptions in two seasons, while rushing for 8 touchdowns. He was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 and made the Pro Bowl in 2021. He is a franchise quarterback.