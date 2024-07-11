Report reveals who is Chargers’ likely lead running back

The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping one of their offseason acquisitions can step up and fill the void that was left when Austin Ekeler departed in free agency, and it sounds like a favorite has emerged for that role.

In his latest weekly mailbag, Daniel Popper of The Athletic shared his opinion on where the Chargers’ running back depth chart currently stands. Popper believes the two former Baltimore Ravens running backs that L.A. signed — Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins — are at the top of it. The reporter views Edwards as “the clear lead back” heading into training camp.

Edwards signed a two-year deal with the Chargers at the start of free agency in March. The 29-year-old had been a reliable back for the Ravens over the past five seasons and has averaged an impressive 4.9 yards per carry in his career. Edwards was mostly part of a committee in Baltimore, though he was leaned on more heavily when Dobbins struggled to stay healthy.

Ekeler, who was the focal point of the Chargers’ offense the past few years, signed with the Washington Commanders this offseason. He later said that he did not feel he fit the mold for what the team is looking for in a running back under new head coach Jim Harbaugh. The early signs are that Edwards will get the first crack at the lead job now.