Austin Ekeler has honest explanation for why he left Chargers

After seven seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, running back Austin Ekeler departed during the offseason to join the Washington Commanders. In doing so, he rejected interest from his previous team, and he had a reason for doing so.

Ekeler appeared on “The Dan Le Batard Show” and discussed his decision to leave the Chargers for Washington. According to Ekeler, he felt he did not fit what the Chargers were looking for in a running back, and believed himself to be the team’s fallback option.

“The Chargers came to me and kind of told me what they were looking at in the running back position and it wasn’t what I can offer as a player. There was a misalignment,” Ekeler said. “Yeah, they’re interested, but are you really? If all else fails, bring Austin back in type of thing? Because I don’t want to be in that scenario. If that’s your philosophy and what you’re telling me and I don’t fit that, I got to look somewhere else.”

Ekeler’s issues with the Chargers had been lingering for a while, as he was unhappy with how contract talks went last year. The team also brought in a new regime this offseason that, based on Ekeler’s explanation, seems to have a different view of what the position should entail.

Ekeler is coming off a down season that saw him tally 628 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He is poised to rebound with the Commanders, while Gus Edwards takes his job in Los Angeles.