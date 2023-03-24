Chargers player claims he was sexually assaulted by airport security

Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day says he was the victim of sexual assault at an airport on Friday.

Joseph-Day sent a series of tweets after he claims he was sexually assaulted by a TSA agent at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Fla. The former sixth-round pick said he was swarmed by TSA agents after he felt one agent crossed the line during a security screening.

I’m all for people doing their job well. But it was extremely unnecessary and dehumanizing. I travel a lot, for personal and work reasons. I’ve never experienced anything like that @JohnWayneAir . — Sebastian Joseph-Day (@SJD_51) March 24, 2023

I’m not sharing this on Twitter for sympathy. I’m sharing this so this group of gentleman and staff aren’t allowed to do this ever again to another human being. @JohnWayneAir @City_of_Irvine @OCSheriff @OCGovCA — Sebastian Joseph-Day (@SJD_51) March 24, 2023

“I really just got sexually assaulted by TSA at @JohnWayneAir. After I asked the gentleman to please stop BC I’m uncomfortable and I feel that this part of the check is unnecessary (After he felt what was needed). Then they told me I was the problem after 3 TSA agents swarmed me,” Joseph-Day wrote. “I’m all for people doing their job well. But it was extremely unnecessary and dehumanizing. I travel a lot, for personal and work reasons. I’ve never experienced anything like that @JohnWayneAir. And when I do try to file a complaint they are making me jump through hoops to do so.

“I’m not sharing this on Twitter for sympathy. I’m sharing this so this group of gentleman and staff aren’t allowed to do this ever again to another human being.”

It is unclear if Joseph-Day filed a formal complaint with TSA or the police.

Joseph-Day was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 2018. He signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Chargers last offseason. The former Rutgers star played in 17 games last year and recorded 56 total tackles, 2 sacks, and interception and a forced fumble.