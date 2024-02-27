Report: Several teams eyeing trade for Chargers All-Pro

Could the Los Angeles Chargers part ways with star linebacker Khalil Mack this offseason? Rival teams are apparently hoping so.

“Multiple teams” have been paying close attention to Mack’s situation with the Chargers, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler said on “SportsCenter” Sunday that teams are sniffing around for a potential trade of Mack. Fowler noted that the Chargers could save upwards of $20 million if they decide to trade the pass-rusher.

Mack was one of the few bright spots for the 5-12 Chargers last season. The 33-year-old earned his second Pro Bowl nod in as many seasons with the Chargers after recording a career-high 17.0 sacks in 2023.

However, the team has committed a ton of money over the last few seasons with little to show for it. The Chargers have played in just one playoff game since drafting quarterback Justin Herbert four years ago.

The Chargers have all but squandered their young QB’s rookie contract years. Going forward, the team will have to navigate their cap situation while factoring in Herbert’s massive new deal set to kick in during the 2025 season. They will have to make decisions on several of their highly paid players, such as Joey Bosa, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, in addition to Mack. All four players are set to account for over $30 million against the salary cap in 2024.