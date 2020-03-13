Chargers use franchise tag on Hunter Henry

The Los Angeles Chargers may not know who their quarterback will be in 2020, but they do know he will be throwing to one of the better pass-catching tight ends in the NFL.

The Chargers have placed the franchise tag on Hunter Henry, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Sources: The #Chargers have franchise tagged TE Hunter Henry, keeping a key playmaker in the fold for another year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2020

Henry missed all of the 2018 season with a torn ACL before appearing in 12 games last season. While he has had trouble remaining healthy, he’s an athletic playmaker who caught 55 passes in 2019 and has 17 touchdown catches in three seasons (not including 2018).

The Chargers will be making some significant changes to their offense now that they have parted ways with Philip Rivers, and that could include drafting a quarterback early in the first round or making a huge splash on the trade market. Whichever path they chose, Hunter should continue to be a great asset for them going forward.