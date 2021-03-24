Chase Claypool seen on video in fight outside bar

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool may find himself in some trouble with the NFL after he appeared to be involved in a fight outside a bar earlier this month.

TMZ shared a video on Wednesday that allegedly shows Claypool and a group of people in a scuffle outside the Wild Goose Tavern in Costa Mesa, Calif. In the incident, which took place on March 13, Claypool is shown kicking a man who was on the ground.

According to TMZ, the fight began after someone threw dollar bills at a woman inside the bar. Tempers flared and the two groups took things outside, at which point Claypool allegedly intervened to help a friend. People close to Claypool said he was trying to protect his friend, though there are sure to be questions about why the 22-year-old appeared to kick someone who was on the ground.

Police were called to the scene, but all of those involved had left by the time they arrived. No arrests were made and no charges have been filed.

Claypool had an outstanding rookie year with the Steelers. He caught 62 passes for 873 yards and nine touchdowns and will likely be a big part of Pittsburgh’s offense next season. He also immediately bought into some AFC North rivalries and had no problem stoking a war of words with the Cleveland Browns.

The NFL will likely investigate the incident.