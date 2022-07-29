Ron Rivera has concerning Chase Young injury update

The Washington Commanders appear likely to be without key pass rusher Chase Young for at least the start of the regular season.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera told 106.7 The Fan on Friday that Young is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered last season. According to Rivera, Young’s tear was “a little more severe” than typical ACL injuries, and he is unlikely to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season. If Young is placed on the PUP list, he would be out for the first four weeks of the season.

#Commanders HC Ron Rivera said on @1067theFan that DE Chase Young is likely going to miss the start of the regular season as he continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered last season. Rivera called the injury "a little more severe" than some other ACL injuries. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 29, 2022

Young suffered the ACL tear in Week 10 last season. That would mean it has been roughly eight months since the injury, so it’s not necessarily a big surprise that Young will not be ready for the season opener. Still, it is a bit worrying to hear Rivera describe the injury as more severe than usual.

Rivera has made it clear that he expects to see much more from Young once he is ready to play. We just don’t firmly know yet when that will be.