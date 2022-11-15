Chase Young, Commanders troll Eagles in locker room after win

First the Washington Commanders beat the Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football.” Next, some of their players rubbed it in.

The Commanders won 32-21 to improve to 5-5, while handing the 8-1 Eagles their first loss of the season.

After getting the win, the Commanders played Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” song in the locker room. Several players rapped along to the song, including Chase Young.

Meek Mill is a famous Philly rapper and icon in the city. That’s what makes the team’s musical selection particularly notable.

Young has not played this season due to a knee injury, but that didn’t stop him from having some fun at Philly’s expense. On this night, Washington earned the right to celebrate the win.