Chicago Bears trade up to draft Justin Fields at No. 11

The Chicago Bears weren’t about to go into the 2021 NFL season with Andy Dalton as their top quarterback.

Chicago moved up in the NFL Draft to take Justin Fields at No. 11 overall. They dealt five picks to the New York Giants in order to move up. They wanted to get a new quarterback, and Fields was their guy.

This is a make-or-break pick for Bears coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace.

The Bears notoriously screwed up by trading up in the 2017 draft to take Mitch Trubisky. They picked him over Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

This time around, the Bears weren’t going to pass up on a potentially dynamic dual-threat QB.

Fields, who spent three seasons in college (the last two with Ohio State), was the fourth quarterback taken in the 2021 NFL Draft. He went behind Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance.

Here is what the Bears traded to the Giants to move up.

It took an intra-NFC East trade to finally prompt Dave Gettleman to trade back. Giants made a deal with the Bears and are now set to pick 20th. Schefter reporting the Giants get a fifth-round pick this year, a first-round pick in 2022 and a fourth-round pick in 2022. Huge haul. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) April 30, 2021

In addition to Fields and Dalton, the Bears also have Nick Foles at quarterback.