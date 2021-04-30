 Skip to main content
Chicago Bears trade up to draft Justin Fields at No. 11

April 29, 2021
by Larry Brown

Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears weren’t about to go into the 2021 NFL season with Andy Dalton as their top quarterback.

Chicago moved up in the NFL Draft to take Justin Fields at No. 11 overall. They dealt five picks to the New York Giants in order to move up. They wanted to get a new quarterback, and Fields was their guy.

This is a make-or-break pick for Bears coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace.

The Bears notoriously screwed up by trading up in the 2017 draft to take Mitch Trubisky. They picked him over Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

This time around, the Bears weren’t going to pass up on a potentially dynamic dual-threat QB.

Fields, who spent three seasons in college (the last two with Ohio State), was the fourth quarterback taken in the 2021 NFL Draft. He went behind Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance.

Here is what the Bears traded to the Giants to move up.

In addition to Fields and Dalton, the Bears also have Nick Foles at quarterback.

