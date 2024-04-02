Chiefs giving another chance to underwhelming former first-round pick

The Kansas City Chiefs are in a giving mood after their back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Tuesday that the Chiefs are bringing back running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The 24-year-old is returning to the Chiefs on a new one-year deal.

Edwards-Helaire was a first-round pick by Kansas City in the 2020 NFL Draft (No. 32 overall) but has been lukewarm at best during his time with the team. He was a starter for the Chiefs in his first couple of years, peaking as a rookie with 803 yards and four TDs. Edwards-Helaire’s development cratered from there however, and he was eventually surpassed as the lead running back by newcomer Isiah Pacheco in 2022.

While Edwards-Helaire has ultimately failed to live up to his draft billing through four career seasons, RBs generally take a backseat anyway in a Patrick Mahomes-led offense. Edwards-Helaire still provides utility in his role (change-of-pace running, pass-catching, and system familiarity), and the Chiefs have now won two consecutive Super Bowl rings with Edwards-Helaire as their RB2. Ultimately though, CEH’s return probably means that Kansas City is out on this veteran back they visited with earlier in the week.