 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, April 2, 2024

JK Dobbins visits with notable AFC team

April 2, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
JK Dobbins wearing headphones

Jan 16, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) prior to an AFC Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

JK Dobbins is searching for a new home after his 2023 season was cut short due to an injury, and at least one notable AFC team has interest in the running back.

Dobbins visited with the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday, according to his agent.

Dobbins has been recovering from a torn Achilles tendon he suffered in Week 1 with the Baltimore Ravens last season. That was not the first serious injury he has dealt with since being drafted in the second round in 2020.

Dobbins played in 15 games as a rookie in 2020. He flashed serious explosiveness and averaged 6.0 yards per carry. He then missed all of 2021 with a torn ACL and was limited to just eight games in 2022 with lingering knee issues.

The Chiefs already have a solid starting running back in Isaiah Pacheco, but Dobbins would be a nice complimentary piece for their offense if he can finally stay healthy.

Article Tags

JK DobbinsKansas City Chiefs
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus