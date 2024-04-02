JK Dobbins visits with notable AFC team

JK Dobbins is searching for a new home after his 2023 season was cut short due to an injury, and at least one notable AFC team has interest in the running back.

Dobbins visited with the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday, according to his agent.

Free-agent RB JK Dobbins is currently in Kansas City on a visit with the Chiefs per his agency LAA Sports & Entertainment The former Ravens starting running back “is expected to have a home very soon.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 2, 2024

Dobbins has been recovering from a torn Achilles tendon he suffered in Week 1 with the Baltimore Ravens last season. That was not the first serious injury he has dealt with since being drafted in the second round in 2020.

Dobbins played in 15 games as a rookie in 2020. He flashed serious explosiveness and averaged 6.0 yards per carry. He then missed all of 2021 with a torn ACL and was limited to just eight games in 2022 with lingering knee issues.

The Chiefs already have a solid starting running back in Isaiah Pacheco, but Dobbins would be a nice complimentary piece for their offense if he can finally stay healthy.