Chiefs break odd Super Bowl coin toss streak

The Kansas City Chiefs broke an odd Super Bowl streak with their 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday to win the championship.

The Chiefs were down 24-14 at the half but came out on fire in the second half to win. They scored 17 points in the fourth quarter and outscored the Eagles 24-11 in the second half to win.

But that isn’t what the streak is about.

The streak that they broke had to do with the coin toss.

Prior to the Chiefs winning on Sunday, the last eight teams to win the coin toss in the Super Bowl lost the game. You’d have to go back to 2014 when the 2013 Seahawks team won the toss and then won the Super Bowl 43-8 over the Denver Broncos.

It was an odd streak, but the Chiefs broke it.

Kansas City won the toss opening coin toss and deferred.

The Eagles chose to receive to start the game, while the Chiefs chose to receive to begin the second half. Both teams scored touchdowns on the opening possession of the half. Kansas City just went on to be more dominant in the second half during their win.