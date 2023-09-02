Report: Chiefs bracing for 1 Chris Jones outcome to start season

The Kansas City Chiefs have not had defensive lineman Chris Jones all preseason, and it remains unclear if that will change ahead of their season opener on Thursday.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on “SportsCenter” Saturday that the Chiefs and Jones have restarted discussions on a long-term contract, but the team remains unsure if anything will get done before Week 1. The Chiefs have been preparing to play at least the start of the year without their star defensive lineman.

Pass rush contracts with @garystriewski on @SportsCenter: Chris Jones, Nick Bosa and Brian Burns, who still isn’t close with the #Panthers on a new deal. pic.twitter.com/BIwK2Mt12e — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 2, 2023

“I’m told the Chiefs and Jones have had an uptick in communication in recent days, which is a good sign, but still not done,” Fowler said. “The Chiefs have been bracing, for the early part of the season, to be without Chris Jones.”

As recently as late July, even coach Andy Reid seemed to be in the dark as to Jones’ status. The defensive tackle wants a raise, but the two sides have yet to agree on a contract, prompting a public plea from one of Jones’ teammates.

Jones had 15.5 sacks last season and was a first-team All-Pro selection. The Chiefs can cope without him for a few weeks, but they will need him on the field at some point.