Report: Chiefs bracing for 1 Chris Jones outcome to start season

September 2, 2023
by Grey Papke
Chris Jones smiles

Jan 27, 2020; Miami, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs player Chris Jones is interviewed during Super Bowl LIV Opening Night at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs have not had defensive lineman Chris Jones all preseason, and it remains unclear if that will change ahead of their season opener on Thursday.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on “SportsCenter” Saturday that the Chiefs and Jones have restarted discussions on a long-term contract, but the team remains unsure if anything will get done before Week 1. The Chiefs have been preparing to play at least the start of the year without their star defensive lineman.

“I’m told the Chiefs and Jones have had an uptick in communication in recent days, which is a good sign, but still not done,” Fowler said. “The Chiefs have been bracing, for the early part of the season, to be without Chris Jones.”

As recently as late July, even coach Andy Reid seemed to be in the dark as to Jones’ status. The defensive tackle wants a raise, but the two sides have yet to agree on a contract, prompting a public plea from one of Jones’ teammates.

Jones had 15.5 sacks last season and was a first-team All-Pro selection. The Chiefs can cope without him for a few weeks, but they will need him on the field at some point.

