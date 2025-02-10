 Skip to main content
Chiefs star made sure to shake Donald Trump’s hand before Super Bowl

February 9, 2025
by Larry Brown
Kansas City Chiefs defensive star Chris Jones was sure to shake President Donald Trump’s hand before Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

On Sunday, President Trump became the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl. Trump was on the field at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., before the game. He was seen waving next to the end zone. Jones could be seen approaching the president and trying to call out to him. Jones finally got Trump’s attention, and the two shook hands.

Jones went back to warmups, while Trump continued on his way afterwards.

Trump was elected to the presidency in November for the second time. He assumed office last month and has been busy traveling all over the country since then, including now to New Orleans for the Super Bowl.

Jones had 37 tackles and five sacks during the regular season. He had 15.5 sacks in 2022 and 10.5 sacks in 2023.