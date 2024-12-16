Chiefs part ways with former 1st-round pick

The Kansas City Chiefs are moving on from a player who once had a significant role in their offense.

Veteran running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire took to social media on Monday to write a farewell message to the Chiefs and their fans. News then surfaced that Kansas City has waived the former first-round pick.

“Love ya KC! A family I didn’t know I needed, y’all made a Kid from Baton Rouge dreams come true! To Chiefs Kingdom , it’s all love and the support I had in troubling times will forever be unmatched from you guys! With love!,” Edwards-Helaire wrote.

The Chiefs selected Edwards-Helaire out of LSU with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was a starter for Kansas City in his first two seasons but peaked as a rookie with 803 yards and 4 touchdowns. Edwards-Helaire was then eventually surpassed as the lead running back by newcomer Isiah Pacheco in 2022.

Edwards-Helaire had just 223 rushing yards and a touchdown last season, though he won his second Super Bowl as a member of the Chiefs. He was then placed on the reserve/non-football illness list at the start of this season.

Edwards-Helaire said over the summer that he was struggling with PTSD.

Edwards-Helaire was activated from the NFI list in October but has been a healthy scratch the last nine games. The 25-year-old will likely clear waivers and be free to sign with a new team, though that is unlikely to happen this year.