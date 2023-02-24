Chiefs make announcement about their new offensive coordinator

The Kansas City Chiefs lost offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to the Washington Commanders, but they already have a replacement for him.

The Chiefs announced on Friday that they have promoted Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator.

We have promoted Matt Nagy to Offensive Coordinator. pic.twitter.com/bxVze329HJ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 24, 2023

This will be a return to an old role for Nagy.

The 44-year-old coached under Andy Reid in Philadelphia from 2008-2012. He then followed Reid to Kansas City and served as the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach for three seasons. Nagy was promoted to offensive coordinator for 2016 and 2017 after Doug Pederson was hired by the Eagles.

Nagy served as the Chiefs’ OC for two seasons before being hired by the Chicago Bears as their head coach. He went 34-31 in four seasons before being fired. After being fired by the Bears, Nagy rejoined the Chiefs and served as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach last season.

Bieniemy had been working under 1-year contracts for Kansas City. Perhaps the Chiefs did not mind losing him to Washington because they knew they had Nagy lined up as a backup plan.