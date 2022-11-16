Are Chiefs done with Clyde Edwards-Helaire?

The Kansas City Chiefs had big hopes for Clyde Edwards-Helaire when they drafted him in the first round two years ago, but he has not paid off for them, and they seem to be done with him.

The former No. 32 overall pick had 803 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns in 13 games as a rookie in 2020. He added 36 catches for 297 yards in the passing game.

It’s been all downhill since then.

Edwards-Helaire had just 517 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns in 10 games last season. He missed time with a knee injury.

This year, Edwards-Helaire has had a small role in the offense, and that role has decreased even more recently.

Edwards-Helaire played just 17 percent of Kansas City’s offensive snaps in Week 9. He played in just 6 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in Week 10. Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon have taken over the running back role for KC.

Not only is Edwards-Helaire not getting many snaps, but the Chiefs also put in a waiver claim for running back Eno Benjamin this week. Though Kansas City was not awarded Benjamin since the 1-7-1 Texans claimed him, the move signals just how dissatisfied the Chiefs are with their options at running back.

Even though they spent a first-round pick on Edwards-Helaire, the former LSU running back’s future with the Chiefs seems bleak. The Chiefs have buried him on their depth chart and were even looking to make an upgrade this week. That says it all.