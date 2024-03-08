Chiefs re-signing key piece from latest Super Bowl run

The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t trying to fix a Super Bowl machine that isn’t broken.

The Chiefs are reportedly expected to re-sign linebacker Drue Tranquill, according to ESPN senior reporter Jeremy Fowler. The deal is reportedly worth $19 million over three years with $13 million guaranteed.

#Chiefs and linebacker Drue Tranquill are expected to reach an agreement on a new contract, per sources. Key piece of Super Bowl run primed for a re-up. pic.twitter.com/lXxdqPVpdy — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 8, 2024

Compensation update: Chiefs are giving LB Drue Tranquill a three-year, $19 million deal that includes $13 fully guaranteed. https://t.co/Q18gtiNM7n — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2024

Tranquill was a versatile piece for a sturdy Chiefs defensive unit this season. The 28-year-old played in 16 games and produced 4.5 sacks and 78 combined tackles, which tied star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed for third best on the team.

The Chiefs signed Tranquill last March after a breakout 2022 campaign with the Los Angeles Chargers. His 146 combined tackles that season had led the Chargers by a wide margin and ranked 12th in the entire NFL.

Tranquill used to play safety for Notre Dame, where he infamously suffered a brutal knee injury while celebrating a defensive stop. His background in the secondary has turned him into a highly coveted interchangeable cog at the next level.

Standing at 6’2″ and weighing in at 234 pounds, Tranquill isn’t the biggest linebacker out there. But his athleticism and quickness has helped him on his road to becoming a Super Bowl champion.

The Chiefs still have some unfinished business this offseason. One major piece of their defense remains unsigned as the start of the 2024 free agency period looms.