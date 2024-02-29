Report: Chiefs are optimistic about keeping 1 key star

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly growing more optimistic about keeping one of their most important free agents.

The Chiefs have “growing optimism” that they will be able to agree on a new contract with defensive lineman Chris Jones before the start of free agency, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. The team has acknowledged that retaining Jones is their top priority, and top executives spent two days meeting with Jones’ agents earlier in the week.

Jones is thought to be looking for a contract worth over $30 million annually, and something more lucrative than the four-year, $112 million extension TJ Watt signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.

Jones had 10.5 sacks last season and has been a disruptive presence on the Kansas City defensive line, making him one of the team’s most important players. Re-signing him will make it very difficult to keep some other key pieces, but the team’s determination to keep Jones first and foremost is understandable.