Chiefs’ Drue Tranquill has message for Barstool’s Dave Portnoy

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill is telling Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy to go soak in his tears.

Tranquill’s Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl. Tranquill had 9 tackles for Kansas City and 1 knockout punch of Portnoy.

Portnoy is known for his predeliction for gambling. He said recently that he had made $1 million investing in Trump Coin. Portnoy then told the world that he had rolled that $1 million into a bet on the Bills to win the Super Bowl.

Portnoy had so much money riding on the Bills that his X feed became a stream of complaints about the officials and anything that didn’t go Buffalo’s way during the playoffs. That included a complaint from Portnoy posted on X about the bad spot the Bills got on a critical fourth down.

Tranquill saw Portnoy’s post complaining about the spot and decided to respond.

“Should have taken your $1M from #TrumpCoin and taken a nice vacation.

“He didn’t get it & you know it.

“#GoChiefs,” Tranquill wrote on X after the game.

Perhaps the investment in the Bills was a mistake by Portnoy. But that doesn’t mean Josh Allen didn’t get that first down. He did.

Still, it’s funny to see Tranquill send the message to Portnoy after the game. He clearly knew about Portnoy’s bet and was motivated to play the spoiler.