Chiefs fan’s Travis Kelce sign goes viral during ‘Monday Night Football’

October 10, 2022
by Larry Brown



A Kansas City Chiefs fan went viral on Monday night for the Travis Kelce poster she brought to the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kelce was having a big game for Kansas City and had caught four touchdowns as of midway through the fourth quarter. ESN’s cameras flashed to a woman in the stands a few times, including after Kelce caught his third touchdown pass of the game.

The woman’s sign said “Travis Kelce is my hall pass.” The post included a photo of Kelce and a heart colored in red.

For those who are unfamiliar, a “hall pass” is when a person gives their significant other permission to to cheat in their relationship.

ESPN’s camera operators and producers must not have understood the concept, because they kept flashing to the woman’s sign. The poster is humorous, but it is not an endorsement for being faithful in relationships.

