Chiefs fan’s Travis Kelce sign goes viral during ‘Monday Night Football’

A Kansas City Chiefs fan went viral on Monday night for the Travis Kelce poster she brought to the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kelce was having a big game for Kansas City and had caught four touchdowns as of midway through the fourth quarter. ESN’s cameras flashed to a woman in the stands a few times, including after Kelce caught his third touchdown pass of the game.

The woman’s sign said “Travis Kelce is my hall pass.” The post included a photo of Kelce and a heart colored in red.

Guess the ESPN cameraman looking for a Travis Kelce sign doesn’t know what a hall pass is 🤣 #MNF pic.twitter.com/YDkGgN8zQP — Kris (@KrisPhoSho) October 11, 2022

“Travis Kelce is my hall pass” has to be the greatest sign ever created 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/G3NHpP0OOS — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) October 11, 2022

The TRAVIS KELCE IS MY HALL PASS sign wins everything. — The Fake Ned (@TheFakeNed) October 11, 2022

Showing the “Travis Kelce is my hall pass” sign after his third TD. 😂 #MNF — Bruin (@TheRealBruin) October 11, 2022

For those who are unfamiliar, a “hall pass” is when a person gives their significant other permission to to cheat in their relationship.

ESPN’s camera operators and producers must not have understood the concept, because they kept flashing to the woman’s sign. The poster is humorous, but it is not an endorsement for being faithful in relationships.