Chiefs decide which player to use franchise tag on

NFL teams have until Tuesday to determine whether they want to use the franchise tag on one of their players, but the Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly already made their decision.

The Chiefs have informed offensive guard Trey Smith that they are using the franchise tag on him, according to multiple reports.

If Smith plays under the tag in 2025, he is projected to be the highest-paid offensive guard in the NFL with a salary of around $24 million.

The highest-paid guard in the NFL is Philadelphia’s Landon Dickerson at $21 million per year. The franchise tag for offensive linemen, projected just under $24 million, surpasses that by a few million— making Trey Smith the highest-paid guard in football. https://t.co/eXrgHhE8sk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2025

The Chiefs drafted Smith in the sixth round out of Tennessee in 2021. He has started all but one game for the team over his first four NFL seasons.

Smith was named to the Pro Bowl this year for the first time in his career. He has won two Super Bowls with Kansas City.

The Chiefs will likely try to work out a long-term deal with Smith, but it makes sense for them to not risk losing him via free agency. The 25-year-old has played a huge role in protecting Patrick Mahomes over the past four years.