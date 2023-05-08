Chiefs RB played through 2 serious injuries in Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco played a major role in the team’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, and he did so while battling two significant injuries.

According to Kristian Dyer of Rutgers Wire, Pacheco played through a torn labrum for much of his rookie season. He then suffered a broken hand in the AFC Championship Game. Pacheco underwent surgery to repair both injuries in the weeks after the Super Bowl.

Pacheco, a seventh-round pick out of Rutgers, rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles in a 38-35 shootout, so they needed every bit of Pacheco’s production. The fact that he made such a big contribution while playing through a broken hand and torn labrum is even more impressive.

For a while it looked like Clyde Edwards-Helaire might become Kansas City’s feature running back of the future, but Pacheco’s strong play last season changed that. Pacheco averaged 4.9 yards per carry as rookie, and we can expect big things from him once again in 2023 if he is fully healthy.