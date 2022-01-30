Chiefs’ mascot has must-see reaction to Bengals’ winning field goal

Nothing captured the disappointment felt by Kansas City Chiefs fans on Sunday quite like the reaction from the KC Wolf.

The KC Wolf, which is the Chiefs’ mascot, was hanging out behind the goal posts when the Cincinnati Bengals attempted a field goal to try and win the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. As Evan McPherson’s 31-yard field goal sailed through for the 27-24 overtime win, the KC Wolf collapsed to the ground.

The Bengals killed the Wolf. How sad.

Man, that has to be an absolutely brutal way to go down if you’re a Chiefs fan.

The team scored touchdowns on its first three possessions of the game and looked like they were going to turn things into a blowout. But then Cincinnati’s defense regrouped and got some help with poor management at the end of the first half for Kansas City.

The Bengals’ defense allowed just three points after the first half, and they did an amazing job to force a field goal in the final two minutes of regulation, sending the game to OT.

To go from looking like you’re going to win in a blowout to losing 27-24 in overtime has to be absolutely crushing. The Wolf’s reaction said it all.