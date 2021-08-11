 Skip to main content
Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif out 4-6 weeks with broken bone

August 10, 2021
by Larry Brown

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is out 4-6 weeks due to a broken bone in his hand.

Duvernay-Tardif suffered a broken bone in his hand during a recent practice, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported.

Rapoport further reports that Duvernay-Tardif does not need surgery and could be ready for Week 1. The Chiefs open up the season on Sept. 12 against the Browns.

Duvernay-Tardif’s injury should solidify rookie Trey Smith’s spot at starting right guard. Duvernay-Tardif, 30, is making $2.75 million this season.

