Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif out 4-6 weeks with broken bone

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is out 4-6 weeks due to a broken bone in his hand.

Duvernay-Tardif suffered a broken bone in his hand during a recent practice, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported.

#Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif recently broke a bone in his hand at practice and is out 4-6 weeks, sources say. The good doctor, who was the 2020 @SInow Sportsperson of the Year for his work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, does have a chance to play Week 1. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 10, 2021

Rapoport further reports that Duvernay-Tardif does not need surgery and could be ready for Week 1. The Chiefs open up the season on Sept. 12 against the Browns.

Duvernay-Tardif’s injury should solidify rookie Trey Smith’s spot at starting right guard. Duvernay-Tardif, 30, is making $2.75 million this season.