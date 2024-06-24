 Skip to main content
Chiefs release player following off-field incidents

June 24, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
The helmet of the Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 27, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs has been arrested twice this offseason, and he is now out of a job.

Buggs was informed by the Chiefs on Monday that he has been released, according to multiple reports.

Buggs was arrested last week in Tuscaloosa, Ala., and charged with second-degree domestic violence and second-degree burglary. The 27-year-old was accused of breaking into the home of the mother of his child and then dragging the woman down a flight of stairs. You can read more troubling details from the incident here.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Buggs had his bond revoked following his most recent arrest and remains in jail.

Buggs previously turned himself in on May 30 in Tuscaloosa after two misdemeanor arrest warrants were issued stemming from animal cruelty allegations. Police reportedly found two dogs — a pit bull, and a Rottweiler mix — on the back porch of a house without access to food or water. The home was being rented out by Buggs.

Buggs was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 306-pound tackle played three seasons with the Steelers before spending his last two campaigns with the Detroit Lions.

Buggs signed with the Chiefs as a practice player in January before landing a futures contract with the team the following month.

