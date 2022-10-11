 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, October 10, 2022

Chiefs screwed by latest terrible roughing the passer penalty

October 10, 2022
by Larry Brown

Chris Jones lays on Derek Carr

The Kansas City Chiefs were screwed on Monday night by a terrible roughing the passer penalty.

The Las Vegas Raiders were leading 17-7 and had a 3rd-and-8 at their 46 with just over a minute left in the first half. Chris Jones got a strip-sack that he recovered, which should have gone as a huge turnover.

Unfortunately for Kansas City, the turnover was negated by a roughing the passer penalty call.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was furious with the game-changing call and let the refs hear it.

Rather than the Chiefs having the ball in Raiders territory with enough time to possibly score a touchdown, the Raiders maintained possession and got a first down in Chiefs territory.

Las Vegas wound up kicking a field goal to go up 20-7, extending their lead. The Chiefs were able to add a 59-yard field goal by Matthew Wright just as time expired to end the half and make it 20-10.

The terrible roughing the passer call by Carl Cheffers’ crew comes a day after a terrible roughing the passer call altered the Falcons-Buccaneers game.

Article Tags

Chris JonesChris Jones NFLKansas City ChiefsRoughing the Passer
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus