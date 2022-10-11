Chiefs screwed by latest terrible roughing the passer penalty

The Kansas City Chiefs were screwed on Monday night by a terrible roughing the passer penalty.

The Las Vegas Raiders were leading 17-7 and had a 3rd-and-8 at their 46 with just over a minute left in the first half. Chris Jones got a strip-sack that he recovered, which should have gone as a huge turnover.

Chris Jones forces a fumble on a sack and it’s wiped away because it’s called roughing the passer 🤦‍♂️ #LVvsKC pic.twitter.com/HBkHRfojzr — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) October 11, 2022

Unfortunately for Kansas City, the turnover was negated by a roughing the passer penalty call.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was furious with the game-changing call and let the refs hear it.

Rather than the Chiefs having the ball in Raiders territory with enough time to possibly score a touchdown, the Raiders maintained possession and got a first down in Chiefs territory.

Las Vegas wound up kicking a field goal to go up 20-7, extending their lead. The Chiefs were able to add a 59-yard field goal by Matthew Wright just as time expired to end the half and make it 20-10.

The terrible roughing the passer call by Carl Cheffers’ crew comes a day after a terrible roughing the passer call altered the Falcons-Buccaneers game.