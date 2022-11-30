Chiefs signing ex-Pro Bowl defender

A veteran defender is getting another shot at winning his first Super Bowl.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Kansas City Chiefs are signing veteran defensive lineman Brandon Williams. The now 33-year-old Williams is signing with the Chiefs’ practice squad with the idea of going to the active roster, Schefter adds.

Williams spent the first nine seasons of his career (from 2013 to 2021) with the Baltimore Ravens, making the Pro Bowl in 2018. He had been waiting for the right opportunity to this point of the 2022 season, which explains why it took Williams until Week 13 to sign.

Schefter notes that Williams is reuniting with Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen, who held the same position with Baltimore from 2016 to 2020. Kansas City already has a top-five run defense in the NFL and are hitting their stride right now in more ways than one. The addition of Williams, a Missouri native, may create even more problems for the opposition.