New NFL team listed as favorite to win Super Bowl

November 29, 2022
by Larry Brown
Roger Goodell at a press conference

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces the final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There is now a new betting favorite to win the Super Bowl.

For the first time since last season, the Kansas City Chiefs are now favored to win the Super Bowl. Previously this year, the Bills were favored, but the Chiefs are healthier and regarded as playing better, likely leading to the odds shift.

Here are the current odds via SportsBetting.ag:

Kansas City Chiefs +425
Buffalo Bills +450
Philadelphia Eagles +550
San Francisco 49ers +575
Dallas Cowboys +900

Those five teams are the only ones with odds better than 10-1.

Not only are the Chiefs currently the Super Bowl favorite, but their quarterback Patrick Mahomes is also the favorite to win MVP. Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa are second and third in the odds behind Mahomes.

What’s interesting is that the Chiefs are the Super Bowl favorite despite not having the best record in the league. The Eagles are 10-1, while both the Chiefs and Vikings are 9-2.

KC and Miami are both hot and have won five in a row. The Niners have won four in a row.

Kansas City Chiefs
