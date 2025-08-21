Chiefs trade Super Bowl-winning WR to 49ers

One veteran receiver is headed to the team that he beat in Super Bowl LVIII.

The Kansas City Chiefs are trading wide receiver Skyy Moore to the San Francisco 49ers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Wednesday. Moore is headed to San Francisco (along with a seventh-round draft pick in 2027) in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick in 2027 that is going back to Kansas City.

A former second-round draft pick by the Chiefs in 2022 (No. 54 overall), Moore has already collected two Super Bowl rings with Kansas City. During the former victory (over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII), Moore caught a crucial touchdown in the fourth quarter of the 38-35 win.

But Moore has largely faded since then and was not even active when the Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII the next season. In 2024, Moore appeared in only six total games for Kansas City and failed to catch even a single pass before his season came to an early end in October due to a core muscle injury.

San Francisco will be hoping that Moore, who still has upside as a 5-foot-10 speedster, can benefit from the change of scenery. They badly need the help at wide receiver too with Deebo Samuel having been traded to Washington, Brandon Aiyuk dealing with a knee injury, Jauan Jennings dealing with both a calf injury and a contract dispute, and Demarcus Robinson having just been suspended for three games due to a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Moore, still only 24 years old, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and will be looking to prove himself after getting the lifeline from the 49ers. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was once a big believer in Moore, and now we will see how the forgotten Western Michigan product performs in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.