Chiefs’ Willie Gay arrested days before playoff game

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for a tough playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, but one of their key defensive players now has other things to worry about.

Chiefs second-year linebacker Willie Gay was arrested on Wednesday night following a domestic violence incident in Overland Park, Kansas. According to KCTV 5, Gay was booked on a charge of misdemeanor criminal damage. He remained in jail awaiting bond as of Thursday morning.

Police say Gay damaged a vacuum cleaner, wall and door frame during a confrontation with a woman. The damage totaled an estimated less than $1,000, which is why the charge is a misdemeanor.

Gay, a second-round pick in 2020, appeared in 12 games for the Chiefs during the regular season and recorded 48 total tackles and two interceptions. He had a forced fumble and two tackles in Kansas City’s Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

Photo: Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) looks on prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports