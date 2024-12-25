 Skip to main content
Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy penalized for gun-themed touchdown celebration

December 25, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Xavier Worthy lifting up his jersey

Xavier Worthy will likely be having to make a Christmas donation to the NFL league office.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Worthy opened the scoring in his team’s Christmas Day game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a seven-yard touchdown catch from Patrick Mahomes in the first quarter. Worthy celebrated by doing a Christmas gifts-themed celebration but closed it out by pulling up his jersey to simulate the act of showing off an imaginary gun tucked into his waistband.

For his antics, Worthy drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, which was enforced between downs.

The NFL is pretty consistent about penalizing players for doing gun-themed celebrations, which means that Worthy will probably be getting a fine within a few days for that one. Not even Worthy’s star teammate Mahomes has been able to get away with doing a celebratory gun gesture this season.

