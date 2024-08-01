Chiefs rookie WR got completely thrown around at practice

Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy might be the fastest player in NFL history, but he already seems to be learning in that speed isn’t everything.

Worthy had a “welcome to the NFL” moment on one particular play during training camp practice on Wednesday. The former Texas star was jammed at the line of scrimmage, which caused him to lose his balance. He then stumbled into another defender and was tossed to the ground like a rag doll.

Safe to say Xavier Worthy just had his “welcome to the league” moment

pic.twitter.com/LVZrwS2zyn — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 31, 2024

The Chiefs drafted Worthy in the first round after he ran the fastest 40-yard dash in NFL Combine history. As is often the case, his blazing speed comes at the expense of some size. Worthy is listed at just 172 pounds, so he is going to have to run by defenders rather than trying to run through them.

Of course, Andy Reid knows how to scheme things so his best playmakers get free releases off the line of scrimmage. Kansas City’s offense was designed that way with Tyreek Hill, and the hope is that Worthy will enjoy the same success. The rookie may just get tossed a few times along the way.