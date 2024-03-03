 Skip to main content
Texas WR Xavier Worthy breaks NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

March 2, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy running the new NFL Combine record

There’s a new fastest man in the NFL history books — at least as far as the NFL combine is concerned. His name is Xavier Worthy.

Worthy, a 6’1″ wide receiver out of Texas, ran an impressive 4.25 seconds during his first 40-yard dash attempt. His second one turned out to be even better.

The 20-year-old’s second attempt was initially clocked at 4.22, which would have tied John Ross III’s NFL combine record set in 2017. But Worthy’s run took sole possession of the record after it was adjusted to 4.21 when official times were released.

Here’s another angle of the record-setting run.

If anyone needed proof that Worthy indeed bested Ross, the NFL combine released footage combining both players’ runs. Worthy clearly finished just a hair ahead of Ross, which was reminiscent of another photo finish from just last week.

Worthy played three years for Texas before declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. In 39 games with the Longhorns, he tallied 197 catches for 2,755 yards with 26 touchdowns.

Worthy’s college numbers don’t exactly jump out at you. But after showing scouts how tantalizingly fast he is, Worthy will surely see his NFL draft stock take a huge leap.

NFL combineXavier Worthy
Sports News Minute Podcast
