Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde to miss Week 10 for Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks will play their Week 10 game at the Rams without Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde, among other players.

Carson remains out due to a foot injury he initially sustained in Week 7. He has missed the last two games and this will be his third in a row.

Similarly, Hyde has a hamstring injury and has not played since Week 7 either. This will be his third straight missed game.

Shaquill Griffin (concussion, hamstring) and Quinton Dunbar (knee) will also miss the Week 10 game. The defensive line will be getting a boost though with Snacks Harrison making his season debut.

With Carson and Hyde out, Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas have been getting a lot of the carries. The two were taken by Seattle out of Miami in the last two drafts.

Seattle also activated Alex Collins off their practice squad. He had two carries in Week 9.