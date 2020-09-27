 Skip to main content
Chris Carson leaves with knee injury after Trysten Hill tackle and gator roll

September 27, 2020
by Larry Brown

Chris Carson knee injury

Chris Carson left the Seattle Seahawks’ game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday late in the fourth quarter to have his leg examined.

Carson rushed up the middle on a second-and-five play with just over three minutes remaining as Seattle trailed 31-30. He was tackled by Trysten Hill, who grabbed ahold of Carson’s left leg. Even after Carson was down, Hill continued to hold Carson’s leg and did a gator roll.

Carson exited the field and went into the medical tent on the sideline to be examined.

Hill later committed a roughing the passer infraction on Seattle’s 2-point conversion try, giving the Seahawks a second chance. His late play was the subject of concern in many regards.

