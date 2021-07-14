Report: Chris Godwin and Buccaneers unlikely to agree on long-term contract

Star wide receiver Chris Godwin looks set to play the 2021 season under some uncertainty with a long-term contract looking unlikely.

Godwin and the Buccaneers have yet to agree on a long-term contract extension with Thursday looming as the deadline for franchise tagged players to do so. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, it does not appear likely to happen.

The #Bucs and star WR Chris Godwin are not expected to reach a long-term extension by tomorrow’s deadline, sources say, though the team clearly values Godwin as a core player. They will work to keep him long-term this coming offseason, as they did this past offseason. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 14, 2021

For now, it doesn’t sound like there’s any animosity here after the Buccaneers used the franchise tag on Godwin earlier this year. The 25-year-old caught seven touchdowns last season and racked up 1,333 yards receiving in 2019. There’s no doubt about the value, but the deal just hasn’t happened.

Assuming no deal is reached, Godwin will play on the tag for $15.9 million in 2021. The two sides will be able to enter negotiations for a long-term contract again after the season.